A number of Ukraineʼs NATO allies are not fulfilling their promises to speed up deliveries of air defense systems and other military equipment.

This was reported to the Bloomberg agency by sources.

According to them, several NATO member countries have still not fulfilled the obligations they confirmed at the alliance summit in Washington last month. In particular, we are talking about promises to send at least five additional long-range systems.

The other day, President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the allies to speed up the provision of military aid.

"Regarding supplies from our partners, acceleration is required. We really ask. There are no holidays in war. We need solutions, we need timely logistics of announced packages. I am especially appealing now to the United States, Great Britain, and France," Zelensky said in his address on August 18.

Much of the promised NATO support is unlikely to be delivered until the fall, when Russia is expected to take advantage of Ukraineʼs vulnerability and step up attacks on critical infrastructure, the sources said.

According to one of the officials, while Russia is moving forward, support among Ukraineʼs allies remains uneven. Another said that some allies are lagging behind in providing military equipment to Ukraineʼs reserve forces, which is negatively affecting the countryʼs defense capabilities.