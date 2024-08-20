Azerbaijan submitted an official application for joining BRICS.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told the local newspaper Report about this.

On July 3, as part of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana (the capital of Kazakhstan) a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China was adopted. In this declaration, Azerbaijan, in particular, expressed its desire to join BRICS, and the Chinese side welcomed this.