Azerbaijan submitted an official application for joining BRICS.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told the local newspaper Report about this.
On July 3, as part of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana (the capital of Kazakhstan) a joint declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China was adopted. In this declaration, Azerbaijan, in particular, expressed its desire to join BRICS, and the Chinese side welcomed this.
- BRICS is the union of the largest developing countries in terms of area and population, formed in 2006. The organization includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
- On August 18-19, the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited Azerbaijan. There he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, they discussed strategic cooperation. This is Putinʼs first trip to the country in six years.