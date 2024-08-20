The Ukrainian Parliament adopted a draft law on payments to military personnel fighting on the territory of Russia

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 11483, which guarantees military personnel fighting on the territory of Russia, in particular in the Kursk region, the same monetary payments as on the front lines in Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 321 MPs. The draft law amends the law "On social and legal protection of servicemen and their family members".

Such payments and preferences will be extended to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and special law enforcement agencies, special state agencies with law enforcement functions, SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Service Administration, and the State Special Forces, who are fighting outside Ukraine. This also applies to their family members.

The explanatory note states that the implementation does not require additional financial costs from the state budget. At the same time, the conclusion of the Main Scientific and Expert Directorate states that the draft law provides for the expansion of the category of people who will receive benefits, cash payments, food and material support, therefore additional expenses from the state budget will be required.

Author: Iryna Perepechko