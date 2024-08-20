In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on depriving traitors of state awards

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 11410 on the deprivation of state awards for traitors of Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 341 MPs.

The project proposes to make changes to a number of laws and establish a new type of punishment — deprivation of a state award of Ukraine. This can be done by a court decision.

State awards want to deprive people convicted of serious or especially serious crimes or crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, against peace, security of humanity and international legal order.

They also want to take away state awards from those who popularize or promote Russia and its authorities or representatives, create a positive image of the Russian Federation, justify and recognize its occupation of Ukraine as legitimate.

The document also stipulates that people who are deprived of state awards of Ukraine will lose the right to all benefits provided for holders of such awards.

What preceded

Zelensky initiated the draft law on the deprivation of state awards back on July 16. The public movement CHESNO, which maintains the Register of Traitors, wrote that many of the figures in this register have state awards.

In particular, the title of "Hero of Ukraine" is held by the current MP, one of the former leaders of the OPZZh Yuriy Boyko. Yanukovych-era Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the former and already liquidated MP from OPZZh Ilya Kyva — the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, ex-head of the faction of the “Party of Regions” Oleksandr Yefremov and the head of OPZZh Viktor Medvedchuk — orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.