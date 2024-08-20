SBU detained a paramedic who helped the Russians prepare attacks on Odesa. He collected intelligence during emergency calls

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained another FSB agent in Odesa region. He corrected the strikes of the Russian Federation on one of the port cities of the region.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The Russians tried to get the coordinates of the bases of personnel and ships of the State Border Service, as well as the location of the fire positions of the air defense, which defends the airspace of the southern region.

For this, the FSB involved its agent — a 39-year-old paramedic of the local emergency medical aid station. He came to the attention of the special services of the Russian Federation in April of this year, when he published anti-Ukrainian comments in Russian Telegram channels.

At the behest of the Russians, the man from Odesa collected intelligence information during trips to the coastal area, in particular during emergency calls. He displayed the received data on a Google map, and then sent the screenshots to his supervisor from the FSB.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The suspect was detained, and during the search, two mobile phones were found in his possession, which he used to communicate with FSB.

The investigators informed him of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is currently in custody, the man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.