The director of the department of the Kherson Regional State Administration was charged with purchasing low-quality clothing for soldiers

The law enforcement officers informed about the suspicion of an official of the Kherson Regional State Administration in the purchase of low-quality clothes for military personnel.

This was reported by the press services of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.

Itʼs about the director of the department for civil protection and defense work. The law enforcement officers do not mention his name, but on the website of the Regional State Administration it is indicated that the position is held by Pavlo Kozyrev.

According to the investigation, the Kherson Regional State Administration informed about a tender for the purchase of clothing for the military. This tender, due to the collusion of suppliers with a department official, was won by entrepreneurs chosen by him, who supplied low-quality clothes.

Fraudsters bought cheap, low-quality clothes, without proper certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defense. Itʼs about cap comforters, winter hats, jackets, pants and gloves. The goods were only visually similar to military ones.

In this way, more than 21 million hryvnias were caused to the state.

The State Administration official was declared of suspicion of official negligence, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty is 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The court chose a preventive measure for the official in the form of a personal commitment. The prosecutorʼs office is already appealing this decision.