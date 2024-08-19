SBU exposed a network of agents of the Russian Federation. Among them are Ukrainian law enforcement officers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) liquidated the network of Russian agents. It included active and ex-law enforcement officers, they operated in several regions of Ukraine at once.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Agent network members monitored the Defense Forces of Ukraine and critical infrastructure facilities. They spied in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The investigation revealed that the activities of the agents were controlled by two Russian special services: the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation and the Russian Military Intelligence. The Security Service of Ukraine has already established the names of the Russian curators.

In Mykolaiv, SBU detained two members of the network. Since 2015, one of them has been following the instructions of Andriy Shevchenko, the head of Russiaʼs intelligence agency, exponent of the disbanded militia. He has already been informed of suspicion of treason.

On the Shevchenkoʼs instructions, the agent in Mykolaiv collected data on the location of the Armed Forces in the region and the locations of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

The figure in the case, an active law enforcement officer, reported to the heads of the Russian special services about personnel changes in law enforcement agencies.

His father, a former police officer, became an accomplice in the case — he asked for information from an acquaintance of a resident of the western region of Ukraine and corrected enemy fire. On his tip, the occupiers repeatedly fired at one of the energy facilities in Subcarpathia. He was also looking for law enforcement and military personnel who were willing to work for Russia. The man was detained when he tried to escape to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

During the searches, Russian symbols, rubles, as well as equipment and records, which are evidence of crimes, were seized from those involved in the case.

They are charged with an article that provides for responsibility for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The men face life imprisonment with confiscation of property, they are in custody.

