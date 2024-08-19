The Pokrovsk CMA stated that the locals have up to two weeks to evacuate the city. Children and their families are being forcibly evacuated

The evacuation of the population is intensifying from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, to which the Russian army is approaching. 500-600 people leave the city every day.

The head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration Serhii Dobryak informed about this and emphasized that the local population has one or two weeks to evacuate.

He urges people to leave now to avoid mass gatherings of people at the station. An evacuation train with a capacity of more than a thousand people runs from Pokrovsk every day. People have opportunities for accommodation in the west or in the center of Ukraine, in particular, the Rivne region offers help.

At the same time, about 60% of residents leave Pokrovsk by their own transport. On August 18, 490 people left the city, 135 of them by train, the rest by their cars.

Before the full-scale war, 13 700 children lived in the community, now 4 788 children remain there. Today, August 19, the Pokrovsk community declared the forced evacuation of families with children from the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske, the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Troyanda, and Chunyshyne.

So far, all services and services are working in Pokrovsk, such as water supply, electricity, gas, communal services, courts, banks, administrative services center, shops. However, soon their work will begin to be curtailed.

In total, 59 thousand people remain in Pokrovsk, and the Russian army is already 11 kilometers from the city. In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation at the front is the fiercest. In the last day alone, there were 45 clashes there.

The Ukrainian military repelled assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Novohrodivka, Zavitne, Skuchne and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of attacks is near Vozdvizhenka and Novohrodivka.