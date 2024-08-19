“Everything will be UA!”. “Ukrposhta” will issue a new stamp for the 33rd anniversary of Independence

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraineʼs Independence, “Ukrposhta” informed about a new stamp — "Everything will be UA!".

"Ukrposhta" writes about this.

Circulation — 800 000 postage stamps. They are made on self-adhesive paper in the shape of a map of Ukraine.

The author of the stamp is the artist Nikita Titov, the author of the well-known postal issue "Peredova" [“Firing line”]. The novelty continues the 2019 release "Glory to Ukraine!", which won "gold" at the Nexofil Award 2020.

"When we say ʼEverything will be Ukraine,ʼ we are talking about grannyʼs orchard with ancient apple trees, mountain peaks and meadows, rolling steppes, seagulls by the sea... When we say, ʼEverything will be Ukraine,ʼ we are talking about a home to which we can return at any moment," “Ukrposhta” noted.

Already on August 23, the stamp will be available for purchase at post offices, philatelic shops and online. You can pre-order it now — here.