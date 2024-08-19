Kadyrov said that Musk allegedly gave him a Tesla Cybertruck. The billionaire denied it

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied that he gave the Cybertruck electric pickup truck to the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

“Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? Thatʼs amazing. Yet another example of how much the legacy media lies," Musk responded to journalist Seth Abramsonʼs post.

On August 17, Ramzan Kadyrov showed a Cybertruck with a machine gun on the roof and said that he allegedly received it from Elon Musk. He promised to send a car to the war in Ukraine.

"Very comfortable car. Based on such excellent characteristics, the Cybertruck will soon go to the "SVO zone", where it will be in demand in the appropriate conditions. Iʼm sure this ʼbeastʼ will bring a lot of benefit to our fighters," Kadyrov said.

After that, Kadyrov called on Musk to come to the capital of Chechnya — Grozny — where he will be welcomed as "the dearest guest." Until today, Musk has not commented on this.