General Staff: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 600 000 soldiers

On August 18, Russia lost another 1 120 soldiers killed and wounded at the front. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has already lost 600 000 soldiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 5 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 4 rocket salvo fire systems, 2 air defense systems, 57 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 5 cruise missiles, 55 units of automobiles and 17 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.