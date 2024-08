On the night of August 19, Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 11 Shahed drones, which were launched by Russia from the Kursk direction and Primorsk-Akhtarsk in Russia.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions.