Ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, were shot down over Ukraine at night

On the night of August 18, air defense destroyed 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, and Shahed attack drones. Hereʼs what she launched:

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

8 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units. Air Defense Forces worked within Kyiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Missiles that did not make it to the downed statistics did not reach their targets.