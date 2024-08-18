The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Ukrainian military destroyed 71 artillery systems and 7 tanks of the occupiers in a day

During the past day, August 17, Russia lost another 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded at the front.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 7 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 71 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 38 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, 79 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.