The President accepted credentials from the ambassadors of six countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, India and Belgium. Now they have officially taken up their duties.
"Thank you for your clear support of our territorial integrity and international law," the president said.
In addition, Zelenskyi spoke separately with each ambassador about strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and these states.
- The Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine is Carlo Formosa, the Ambassador of Mexico is Audencio Contreras Gonzalez, the Ambassador of Slovakia is Pavel Wizdal, the Ambassador of the Netherlands is Alle Dorhout, the Ambassador of India is Ravi Shankar, and the Ambassador of Belgium is Luke Jacobs.