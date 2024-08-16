The government supported the draft law banning the use of Russian programs

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the ban on the use of software and websites of countries against which Ukraine has imposed sanctions. First of all, we are talking about Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the government and the head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov.

The draft law proposes to define new types of sectoral sanctions in the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions". Software will fall under the ban if it is developed:

by people or companies from sanctioned states;

a company whose share of the authorized capital is owned by the sanctioned state;

companies that are under the control of foreign companies or people who carry out terrorist activities;

using the source or object code of other sanctioned products;

by people subject to sanctions, regardless of their country of origin.

The draft law also proposes to prohibit access to sites belonging to people or organizations under sanctions.