In Moldova, two more suspects were detained in the theft of over 46 million hryvnias from the Ukrainian military

In Moldova, two more suspects were detained in connection with the fraudulent scheme of stealing money from the Ukrainian military.
This was reported by the Moldovan publication NewsMaker with reference to law enforcement agencies of Moldova.
Moldovan investigators detained a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman when they tried to cross the Moldovan-Romanian border. They tried to leave Moldova through the “Cagul-Oancha” checkpoint.
The suspects were placed in solitary confinement for 72 hours.
- On August 14, eight citizens of Ukraine were detained in Moldova, who defrauded more than 40 Ukrainian military personnel, as well as their family members and volunteers for more than 46 million hryvnias. The perpetrators, who arrived in Moldova as refugees from the full-scale war in Ukraine, placed advertisements on the Internet for the sale of non-existent drones and cars, and after receiving the money, disappeared. The capital court in Moldova sent the suspects under arrest for 30 days.