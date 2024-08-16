In Moldova, two more suspects were detained in the theft of over 46 million hryvnias from the Ukrainian military

In Moldova, two more suspects were detained in connection with the fraudulent scheme of stealing money from the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the Moldovan publication NewsMaker with reference to law enforcement agencies of Moldova.

Moldovan investigators detained a 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman when they tried to cross the Moldovan-Romanian border. They tried to leave Moldova through the “Cagul-Oancha” checkpoint.

The suspects were placed in solitary confinement for 72 hours.