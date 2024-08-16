Intelligence chief Budanov told who will be returned from captivity first

During the negotiations on the exchange of prisoners, special attention will be paid to the return of the seriously ill and seriously wounded, as well as women.

This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

Also, those who have been in captivity the longest will have an advantage. This is, in particular, about those who have been in captivity since 2014. And also about the defenders of Mariupol and the Crimean Tatars.

A Public Council will be created at the Coordination Headquarters. The public council will discuss ways to find and return defenders and civilians, as well as improve the work of public receptions of the Coordination Headquarters. All associations representing the interests of Ukrainian prisoners are invited to it.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets added that in each oblast of Ukraine, on the basis of the Ombudsmanʼs Secretariat, conditions will be created where representatives of the Coordinating Staff on Treatment of Prisoners of War will work and communicate with their families.