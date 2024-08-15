The profile committee of the Council supported the draft law on depriving traitors of state awards

The Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement recommends the adoption of draft law No. 11410 on the deprivation of state awards for popularization or propaganda of the aggressor state of Russia.

This is stated on the website of the Council.

The project proposes to make changes to a number of laws and establish a new type of punishment — deprivation of a state award of Ukraine. This can be done by a court decision.

State awards want to deprive people convicted of grave or particularly grave crimes or crimes against the foundations of Ukraineʼs national security, against peace, human security, and the international legal order.

They also want to take away state awards from those who popularize or promote Russia and its authorities or representatives, create a positive image of the Russian Federation, justify and recognize its occupation of Ukraine as legitimate.

The document also stipulates that people who are deprived of state awards of Ukraine will lose the right to all benefits provided for holders of such awards.

What preceded

Zelenskyi initiated the draft law on the deprivation of state awards back on July 16. The public movement CHESNO, which maintains the Register of Traitors, wrote that many of the figures in this register have state awards.

In particular, the title of Hero of Ukraine is held by the current Peopleʼs Deputy, one of the former leaders of the OPzZh, Yuriy Boyko. Yanukovych-era Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the former and already liquidated Peopleʼs Deputy from OPzZH Ilya Kiva — the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, ex-head of the faction of the Party of Regions Oleksandr Yefremov and leader of OPzZH Viktor Medvedchuk — orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.