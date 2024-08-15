Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme that caused “Kharkivoblenergo” millions of losses on the purchase of transformers

The law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that seized the funds of "Kharkivoblenergo" during the purchase of transformers. This led to millions of losses.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The investigation claims that in 2021, the acting general director of “Kharkivoblenergo”, in collusion with the controller of a number of commercial enterprises supplying energy equipment, created an organized group, which also included other employees of the company.

During April-September 2021, NABU says, the head of "Kharkivoblenergo" contributed to two "necessary" companies being recognized as the winners of procurements for 11 904 transformers and 79 425 electrical measuring devices (meters and auxiliary equipment) at an inflated cost of 132.5 million hryvnias. At the same time, the price of individual equipment components increased fivefold.

According to the investigation, the scheme was facilitated by the head of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry and an appraiser. They ensured the formation of an inflated expected cost of purchases in the interests of future winning companies.

During 2021-2022, due to the partial fulfillment of the contract for the supply of transformers and meters at inflated prices, "Kharkivoblenergo" incurred losses in the amount of UAH 12.5 million.

The introduction of martial law and the provision of humanitarian aid, including energy equipment, forced the participants of the scheme to postpone the acquisition of the remaining amount of UAH 120 million. When the investigation began in early 2023, they decided not to continue with the contract and, according to NABU, terminated the scheme.

Now the suspicions have been reported:

acting chairman of the board of "Kharkivoblenergo" (in 2020-2024);

to the head of the material support department of "Kharkivoblenergo";

to the head of the department of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

to a private appraiser;

the head of a commercial enterprise.

So far, two suspected organizers of the scheme have been detained. The investigation is ongoing.