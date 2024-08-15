From July 16, Lithuania will stop selling all cars registered in Belarus

Starting tomorrow, Lithuania will not allow all cars registered in Belarus.
This was reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.
The ban applies to cars regardless of the nationality of the owner or driver.
The previous similar restriction, which was introduced on July 18, did not apply to cars that are not intended for sale, as well as to those owned by citizens of Belarus with a valid visa or residence permit in EU countries.
Instead, as of Friday, July 16, Lithuania extends the entry ban to all passenger cars registered in Belarus.
- In 2023, EU countries banned the entry of cars with Russian license plates. Poland, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia introduced the ban in September, Norway in October.
- On June 26, 2024, EU ambassadors agreed to strengthen sanctions against Belarus to prevent the circumvention of restrictions by Russia and Belarus.
- On July 18, Estonia, following Latvia and Lithuania, banned the entry of cars with Belarusian license plates, regardless of the reasons for the ownerʼs or userʼs stay in Estonia or the European Union.