From July 16, Lithuania will stop selling all cars registered in Belarus

Starting tomorrow, Lithuania will not allow all cars registered in Belarus.

This was reported by the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The ban applies to cars regardless of the nationality of the owner or driver.

The previous similar restriction, which was introduced on July 18, did not apply to cars that are not intended for sale, as well as to those owned by citizens of Belarus with a valid visa or residence permit in EU countries.

Instead, as of Friday, July 16, Lithuania extends the entry ban to all passenger cars registered in Belarus.