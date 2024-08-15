In Ukraine, the “Iron Testing Range” was launched for testing new weapons

In Ukraine, the "Iron Testing Range" project was launched, which provides Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment free of charge access to tests of their weapons samples at the design stages.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar and the Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Manufacturers will have access to test sites equipped with equipment for various types of military weapons and equipment. Also, "Iron Testing Range" will provide other services:

testing methodology;

professional examination;

support during testing/trials;

consultations and feedback from the military.

This should help weapons and equipment get to the front more quickly.

To test your samples, you need to fill out the form at the link. The manufacturer receives an invitation for a specified time and day to the landfill. Based on the results of the tests, it will have a protocol and a conclusion from the experts of the Central Military Scientific Department of the General Staff or the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment (OMT).

The Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces are working on the "Iron Testing Range".

As the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Andriy Lebedenko said, until now the current system in Ukraine provided for complex procedures for registration of manufacturersʼ access to testing at test sites.