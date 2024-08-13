The court chose preventive measures for three suspects in the case of ex-Deputy Minister of Energy Hale

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose precautionary measures for three more suspects in the case of the former Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale, who was caught accepting a $500 000 bribe.

One of them received a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of paying 65 million hryvnias as bail.

Another suspect, the manager of a private company, will also be held in custody for two months with the possibility of paying 7 million hryvnias as bail.

Another of the suspects, a former head of a state-owned enterprise, was given a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for two months.

The day before, HACC sent Hale himself to custody until October 8, 2024, who was found guilty of bribery. Hale can be released on bail of 25 million hryvnias.

More about the case

On the morning of August 12, Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale was exposed for receiving part of a $500 000 bribe. For this money, he promised the managers of state-owned enterprises to allow the removal of rare and unique mining equipment from the mines of the front-line region of the Donetsk region. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Hale from his post.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, the suspects in the case are Oleksandr Hale, his confidant Serhii Pylypchuk (sent to custody with the possibility of bail of 65 million hryvnias), ex-director of "Selydivvuhillia" Serhii Kobylyatskyi and manager of "Mykolaiv Electric Supply Company" Yevhen Lut.