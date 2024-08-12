Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale was dismissed from his post.

This decision was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Today, the law enforcement officers reported that the Deputy Minister of Energy was exposed for receiving part of a $500 000 bribe. For this money, Hale promised the heads of state-owned enterprises to allow the removal of scarce and unique mining equipment from the mines of the front-line region of the Donetsk region. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.