Electronic Urban Cadastre will be launched in Ukraine. Why is this important?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on the launch of the electronic Urban Cadastre at the state level. This should reduce corruption.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation writes about it.

In a month, all interaction with urban planning documentation will take place in a single electronic system — the Urban Cadastre at the state level.

Most of the urban planning documentation used to be paper, and cadastres existed only in some local self-government bodies. There were problems with the fact that documents were lost, they were forged or proceedings were delayed for the sake of bribes.

Soon, urban planning information, documents and their approval procedures will work in the electronic system, which should speed up the processes of construction and infrastructure development, increase the transparency of the sphere and protect it from fraud.