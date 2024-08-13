A bus with children overturned in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured

A bus with children overturned in Khmelnytskyi. A 12-year-old girl and a teacher accompanying the group died in the accident. Another 16 children were hospitalized. One child and the bus driver are in intensive care. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the accident happened today around 7:30 a.m. near the village of Vyshnopil of the Starokostyantinivska territorial community.

A group of children, accompanied by two adults, traveled by bus "LAZ Liner" from the village of Lubar in the Zhytomyr region to the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. In total, there were 21 people in the bus, including 17 children. The driver lost control and the bus overturned.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office launched a criminal investigation into the fact that the driver violated traffic safety rules, which resulted in the death of several people (part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).