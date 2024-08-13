Overnight, Air Defense Forces shot down 30 Shahed attack drones

The Defense Forces shot down 30 Russian Shahed attack drones over Ukraine at night on August 13.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of August 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and 38 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Ukrainian defense forces shot down drones in the Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the Russian occupiers launched a missile-aircraft attack on infrastructure facilities. Emergency and restoration work is carried out there.