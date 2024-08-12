The new coordinator of the UN system Matthias Schmale has started work in Ukraine

The new coordinator of the UN system — the humanitarian coordinator Matthias Schmale — has started work in Ukraine.

This was reported by the UN representative office in Ukraine.

Matthias Schmale

Schmale has more than 30 years of experience in humanitarian work, as well as development and rehabilitation work. Previously, he worked as a Senior Advisor to the UN Office for Development Coordination in Africa Regional Group, Acting UN System Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, as well as in several senior positions at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Schmale also holds a PhD in development economics and a masterʼs degree in macroeconomics from the Free University of Berlin.

Former coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine, humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown has completed her mission in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted her efforts in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression, humanitarian response and promotion of recovery.