In Ukraine, the incidence of COVID-19 has increased sixfold since July

Compared to July, the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine increased sixfold in August — from 2 000 cases to 12 000.

This was reported by the chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin.

At the same time, hospitals are not overloaded due to such an increase in patients. About 2.5 thousand people are currently receiving inpatient treatment. According to Kuzin, this is the norm for peak climbing.

Currently, there are no signs that the epidemic season has begun and restrictions need to be introduced.

"The indicators are quite high and not typical given the fact that we usually started to see the first growth from September. And here we saw him one month earlier," Kuzin added.

10 subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus strain are circulating in Ukraine. Five people are known to have the FLiRT subtype. But these are only those cases that got into the system of epidemiological surveillance.

The Ministry of Health explained that FLiRT comes from the Omicron variant. FLiRT affects people with weakened immunity faster than other subspecies, even vaccinated people can get it.

"However, acquired immunity after vaccination reduces the risks of complications during the illness," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet provided a specific assessment of the dangers of FLiRT. It needs monitoring at the level of each country.