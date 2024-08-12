General Staff: Russia lost 1 080 invaders and three tanks over the past day

On August 11, Russia lost another 1 080 soldiers killed and wounded at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 more tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo fire systems, 1 air defense system, 73 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 66 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.