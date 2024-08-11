General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a helicopter and eliminated 1,220 Russian invaders in a day

Over the past day, August 10, Russia lost another 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded at the front, as well as one helicopter. Exactly which helicopter was destroyed by Ukrainian fighters and where exactly it happened is still unknown.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, during the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another six tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, 27 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 71 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.