The Navy and the Central Intelligence Agency attacked one of the gas towers in the Black Sea area where the Russians were.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to him, the Russians used this location for GPS spoofing to make civilian shipping unsafe.

And half a day before the attack, the Russians transferred equipment and military personnel to the platform. Activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko wrote that there were at least 40 Russian soldiers there.