On the morning of August 10, Russian troops fired a missile at a critical infrastructure facility in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

One employee of the object died, several more were injured — the total number of victims was not named. The building of the critical facility was seriously damaged, and the extent of the damage is currently being determined.