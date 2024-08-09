NBU issued hryvnias with the slogan “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!”

For the 33rd anniversary of Ukraineʼs independence, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) began to print the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" on hryvnias.

This was reported by the bankʼs press service.

The new banknotes bear the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" placed in the upper right part on the reverse side.

Updated banknotes will be put into circulation gradually. Yesterday, August 8, 500 and 1 000 hryvnia banknotes were introduced.

From August 23, 50-hryvnia banknotes will be in circulation. And in the following years — 20, 100 and 200 hryvnias.

NBU noted that banknotes with the slogan will be in circulation at the same time as banknotes of previous issues, so it is not necessary to replace the cash with a new one.

"Modified banknotes will be issued as part of the planned issue to replace worn and damaged banknotes... Gradually modified hryvnia banknotes will replace banknotes of the 2014-2019 samples in circulation, which have signs of wear," the National Bank added.