The 4th day of the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces are advancing deep into Russian territory in 3 directions

On the night of August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of Russia in the area of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region. In the following days, they advanced deep into the territory in three directions and almost squeezed the Russian forces out of Sudzha.
This is what is known about the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the afternoon of August 9 from open sources (reports of OSINT-ers, Z-publics and publics of the Kursk region settlements).
These data appear with a delay, the current situation differs from the one shown on the map.
- Ukrainian forces bypassed Sudzha from the north and are gradually squeezing Russian forces out of the city. As late as August 7, reports of Russian television correspondents from the center of Sudzha appeared — the military was not visible on them. On August 8, there were reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had captured the bridge across the Sudzha River in the north and were threatening the cityʼs garrison from the flank.
- From the "salient" near Sudzha, the Ukrainian forces went in three directions: to the cities of Korenevo, Lhov and towards Kursk. Judging by the reports of Z-publics, they simultaneously advance along the highways and conduct raids deep into the territory — attacking Russian forces from the flanks, trying to cut off the supply of forward units. In the meantime, the Armed Forces of Ukraine bring heavy equipment to the bridgehead north of Sudzha and form a fortified area.
- In the direction of highway 38K-030, Ukrainian forces are trying to enter the district center of Korenevo. Bypassing the Russian forces from the flank, they (data not confirmed) began fighting for the village of Snagost. In the direction of highway 38K-024, battles are taking place on the approaches to the village of Mala Loknya. In the direction of highway 38K-004, fighting continues on the approaches to the village of Martynivka.