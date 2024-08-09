The 4th day of the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces are advancing deep into Russian territory in 3 directions

On the night of August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of Russia in the area of the city of Sudzha, Kursk region. In the following days, they advanced deep into the territory in three directions and almost squeezed the Russian forces out of Sudzha.

This is what is known about the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the afternoon of August 9 from open sources (reports of OSINT-ers, Z-publics and publics of the Kursk region settlements).

These data appear with a delay, the current situation differs from the one shown on the map.