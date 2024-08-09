Air defense shot down all 27 Shahed drones launched by Russian troops

On the night of August 9, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 27 Russian Shahed drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in this.