Death of captive “Azov” Ishchenko in Russia: Prosecutorʼs office is investigating the murder

The Central District Prosecutorʼs Office of Dnipro has started a pre-trial investigation into the death in Russian captivity of "Azov" Oleksandr Ishchenko.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The prosecutorʼs office opened proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a defender of the "Azov" regiment as a result of injuries received in captivity.

The agency reminded that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

"The information we have in the criminal proceedings clearly indicates that the Russian commanders not only do not prevent the ill-treatment of prisoners, but also encourage such crimes and directly issue relevant criminal orders," said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

In total, the murder of 64 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is currently being investigated. More than 2,200 prisoners of war have been recognized as victims of torture.