Ukraine signed a visa-free agreement with Mauritius

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin signed an agreement on the visa-free regime on August 8.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document was signed during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Mauritius — the first visit after the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that at the current stage, the agreement will facilitate the trips of Mauritian investors and businessmen to Ukraine in search of new work opportunities in our country. And after the end of the war, it will help to increase the number of Ukrainian tourists in Mauritius.

The agreement will enter into force after the completion of internal procedures in both states.

The ministers also agreed to expand cooperation between Sumy State University and the Mauritius Whitefield Business School.

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar. Mauritius also includes Rodrigues Island, the Agalega Islands and several smaller islands. The area of the country is 2 040 km², the island of Mauritius itself is 1 865 km². The population is 1.2 million people.