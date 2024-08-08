A deputy from the banned “OPZZh” party was detained when he tried to flee abroad

In Transcarpathia, during an attempt to illegally escape to Slovakia, a deputy of the Chyhyryn City Council from the banned “OPZZh” party was detained.

This was reported in the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Cherkasy region.

In March of this year, SBU notified the official of suspicion for justifying war crimes of the Russian Federation and denying the Russian war against Ukraine (Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the suspect was an ideological supporter of the Russian regime and publicly supported the Kremlinʼs policy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Among his entourage, he spread hostile narratives about the socio-political situation in Ukraine: he shared in his correspondence videos and messages of open Russian propaganda and hostile psychological operation.

The law enforcement officers also established that he contacted the former MP of Ukraine from the banned “Party of Regions” Volodymyr Oliinyk, who is hiding from justice in Russia.

To the former member of “Party of Regions” he sent disinformation about the Defense Forces in the frontline regions, discrediting the Ukrainian military.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

While under night house arrest, the deputy of the Chyhyryn City Council decided to flee abroad. The suspect was detained in an unsuccessful attempt to cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

The court chose an enhanced preventive measure for him — round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.