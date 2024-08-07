6 000 people are being evacuated from the Sumy region

Mandatory evacuation of five communities of the Sumy district is being carried out in the Sumy region. It is about 23 settlements.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh.

He signed the relevant order on August 7. It enters into force on the same day. First of all, they plan to evacuate families with children.

Six thousand people live in these 23 settlements, including 425 children.

According to Artyukh, evacuation routes have been prepared, there are safe places where the evacuees will be moved.

During the last two days, the situation in the Sumy region has been tense, the air alert lasted for more than a day. There were many explosions.