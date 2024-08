Russian troops hit the center of Kharkiv with an “Iskander” ballistic missile. At least eight people were injured, including an 8-month-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The polyclinic building, office and garage premises, a student dormitory and cars were damaged. Firefighters rescued five people from under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.