A US air base was attacked in Iraq. At least five American servicemen were injured

In Iraq, on the night of August 6, the US Al-Asad airbase was attacked with two Katyusha-type missiles. At least five American soldiers were injured, one of them was seriously wounded.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to high-ranking sources in the US and Iraqi security services.

It is not yet clear whether the attack is related to Iranʼs threats to Israel to "take action" in response to the killing of the Hamas leader. The US is Israelʼs main ally in the war against the Islamist group.

It has not yet been reported who exactly hit the object. Base personnel are currently assessing the damage from the attack.

Last week, the U.S. struck targets in Iraq that U.S. officials said were preparing drone strikes against U.S. and coalition forces.