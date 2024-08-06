A US air base was attacked in Iraq. At least five American servicemen were injured

In Iraq, on the night of August 6, the US Al-Asad airbase was attacked with two Katyusha-type missiles. At least five American soldiers were injured, one of them was seriously wounded.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to high-ranking sources in the US and Iraqi security services.
It is not yet clear whether the attack is related to Iranʼs threats to Israel to "take action" in response to the killing of the Hamas leader. The US is Israelʼs main ally in the war against the Islamist group.
It has not yet been reported who exactly hit the object. Base personnel are currently assessing the damage from the attack.
Last week, the U.S. struck targets in Iraq that U.S. officials said were preparing drone strikes against U.S. and coalition forces.
- Ismail Khaniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31. He came to the inauguration of the new president of Iran Massoud Pezeshkian. Hamas blamed Israel for the killing, but Israel and its army have not officially commented on this.
- In response to Haniyehʼs murder, Iranʼs supreme leader Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel, the NYT writes. However, Khamenei publicly promised to take revenge for Haniya, since he died on the territory of Iran.
- Yesterday, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that Haniyeh died due to a bomb planted in a guest house where he was staying in Tehran. She was secretly brought to the territory of the complex two months ago.