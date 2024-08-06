At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 4 missiles and 15 attack drones

On the night of August 6, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 4 missiles and 15 attack drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

At night, the Russians struck Kyiv region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace over the Azov Sea, and 16 Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea and from Kursk in Russian Federation.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, all Kh-59 guided air missiles and 15 attack drones in Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Yesterday, around 11:00 p.m., the Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, as of 08:00 it is known about the damage to the apartment building — the windows in the non-residential premises were broken. Two gas stations, a multi-story office building were also damaged, and the blast wave damaged a foresterʼs house.