The Israel Defense Forces declared it had killed Hamasʼ economy minister

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed it had killed Abed al-Zeri, Hamasʼ economy minister in the Gaza Strip, who also worked in the production department of Hamasʼ military wing.

The IDF states Gaza Abeda al-Zeri is involved in seizing control of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and running Hamas-controlled markets. He was also responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for the purposes of the group.

The production department of the military wing of Hamas, in which the murdered Abeda al-Zeri is also involved, is working to increase the weapons potential of the group.

The war between Israel and Hamas

The war has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory and killed 1 195 civilians. More than 250 were taken hostage and taken to Gaza. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas claims that at least 39 000 Gazans were killed during the Israeli operation, and hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes. It is impossible to confirm these data, especially regarding the dead. Hamas does not separate civilians and fighters in its statistics.

Israelʼs operation in the Gaza Strip continues, mostly around the city of Rafah. The prime minister of the country Benjamin Netanyahu declares the main goals to be "the destruction of the military and management potential of Hamas and the return of the hostages home."