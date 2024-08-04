Children are being forcibly evacuated from several communities in Donetsk region due to constant Russian shelling

Children are being forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region — Grodivska, Novogrodivska, Illinivska, and Kurakhivska. A total of 744 children and their families are planned to be deported.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Families are being evacuated from the city of Novogrodivka and several villages — Marynivka, Mykhailivka, Lisivka, Promeny, Moskovskiy, Balagan, Mykolayivka, Myrolyubivka, Malynyvka, Poltavka, Ostrivskyi, and the village of Novoeconomichne.

Russia destroys towns and villages in Donetsk region every day. Children will be evacuated only by armored cars, because Russian troops actively use FPV drones on the territory of these communities.