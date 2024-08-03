Air defense forces shot down 24 out of 29 Shahed launched over Ukraine during the night

On the night of August 3, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 24 Shahed drones launched by Russia.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

In total, the Russians launched 29 drones from the following directions: Cape Chauda (Crimea), Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russia).

Drones were shot down within Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

The Russian army also attacked Ukraine with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied territory of Donetsk region, and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

In the Mykolaiv region, due to the fall of the drone fragments in the Berezneguvat community, a fire broke out in two outbuildings, and dry grass on the territory of a private house also caught fire. There are no casualties.

An infrastructure object was hit in Vinnytsia region. The State Emergency Service subsequently wrote about a large-scale fire. There were no casualties