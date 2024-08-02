“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches the first childrenʼs wagon. The main features

"Ukrzaliznytsia" opens the sale of tickets for the first childrenʼs wagon, which will run as part of train No. 15/16 Kharkiv — Yasinya from August 8.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

The wagon is equipped in such a way that the smallest passengers from 0 to 8 years old and their parents have a comfortable, safe and interesting journey. Among other things, the carriage has playpens and changing tables in the dressing room.

Tickets for this wagon can be bought exclusively through the “Ukrzaliznytsia” mobile application. The ticket price is the same as other tickets of the same class in the same wagon.

In the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, the car has a special marking — "Childrenʼs" so that it can be seen by parents. And children under the age of 5 travel free of charge on “Ukrzaliznytsia” trains — they do not need a separate ticket.