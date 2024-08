On the morning of August 2, Russian troops hit a bus with a drone in the Derhachiv community in the Kharkiv region. Six people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

All of all those, who suffered, were construction workers. Five of them are in moderate condition, one is in severe condition. Law enforcement officers and emergency services are on the scene.

Syniehubov did not report other details of the shelling.