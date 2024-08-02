General Staff: Russia lost 1 100 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over the past day

On August 1, the Russian army lost another 1 100 soldiers killed and wounded.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed three more tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, 37 operational-tactical drones, 56 vehicles and 6 special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.