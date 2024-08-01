An ex-law enforcement officer will spend 11 years behind bars for a fatal road accident in Kirovohrad region. Then three minor girls died

The Znamyansk City District Court found an ex-law enforcement officer guilty of a fatal road accident near the village of Novhorodka (Kirovohrad region) in June 2023. Then three minor girls died.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.

The culprit of the accident was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment with a ten-year driving ban.

As the investigation established, at that time the law enforcement officer got behind the wheel in an intoxicated state and drove seven teenagers from the prom in a passenger car. On the road, the driver lost control, the car flew into a ditch and overturned. Three 17-year-old girls died, four more passengers were injured. The man did not help the teenagers and ran away from the scene of the accident.

He was found guilty of violating road safety rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of people, and of leaving people in danger (Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ).